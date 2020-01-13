Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 11.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $20,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,570,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,170,000 after buying an additional 906,778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,551,000 after acquiring an additional 905,681 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,163,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 861,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,186. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

