Secure Property Development & Invest (LON:SPDI) Trading Up 2.9%

Secure Property Development & Invest PLC (LON:SPDI) was up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.12), approximately 74,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,599% from the average daily volume of 2,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Secure Property Development & Invest (LON:SPDI)

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

