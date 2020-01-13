Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.58

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 9970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $54,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,439.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,702. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 36.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

