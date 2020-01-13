Selfkey Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.44 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, IDEX and Tidex. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.48 or 0.05977931 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035448 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00118731 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, IDEX, ABCC, OKEx, RightBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

