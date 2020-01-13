Sentient Coin (SEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22,711.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $746,259.00 and $22,711.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052170 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00802715 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00206988 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004537 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00077846 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001693 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,761,761,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,351,761,426 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

