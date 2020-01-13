Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0014 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $270,347.00 and approximately $801.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.02012079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00186976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

