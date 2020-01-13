ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $308.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.82.

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,447. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $182.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,511.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.33 and a 200-day moving average of $269.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $10,307,332.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,487 shares of company stock worth $16,652,731. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $14,550,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

