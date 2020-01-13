Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Drops By 16.3%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AOSL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. 1,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,078. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $327.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 117,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $2,750,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.