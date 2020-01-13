Short Interest in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Increases By 29.8%

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 8.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 55.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $552.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.44. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

