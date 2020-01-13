Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Declines By 25.8%

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.60. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,530. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.16. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 135.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
