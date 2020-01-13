Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Declines By 25.8%

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.60. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,530. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.16. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 135.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

