Short Interest in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Decreases By 39.1%

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,520,000 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 28,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 821,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 151,103 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,021,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. 192,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,686,674. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

