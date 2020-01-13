Short Interest in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Rises By 85.8%

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the December 15th total of 769,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Banco Macro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE BMA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Banco Macro by 641.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $98,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

