Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Drops By 53.8%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.
BH.A traded up $18.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $594.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. Biglari has a 12 month low of $409.10 and a 12 month high of $817.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.95.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.
