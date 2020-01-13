Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Drops By 53.8%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

BH.A traded up $18.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $594.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. Biglari has a 12 month low of $409.10 and a 12 month high of $817.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.95.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

