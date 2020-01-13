Short Interest in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Declines By 18.2%

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 321,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CAMT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 3,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,033. The firm has a market cap of $410.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 105,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 2,267.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 178,044 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 246.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 102,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 73.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

