Short Interest in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Declines By 17.6%

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

COF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $101.72. The company had a trading volume of 74,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,170. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 73.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,505 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,709,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $34,796,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 366.1% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 469,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,679,000 after acquiring an additional 368,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

