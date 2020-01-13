Short Interest in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Rises By 40.2%

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZZ. HSBC cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bradesco Corretora cut Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Cosan during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 41.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at $187,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CZZ traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,985. Cosan has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cosan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

