Short Interest in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Increases By 14.6%

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 819,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. 86,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CMRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

