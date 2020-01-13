Short Interest in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Increases By 14.6%

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 819,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. 86,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.
CMRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.
Featured Article: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.