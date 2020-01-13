Short Interest in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Increases By 82.0%

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,500 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the December 15th total of 296,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,998,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,900,000 after purchasing an additional 108,573 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5,234.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 48,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after buying an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.58.

CoStar Group stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $646.65. 1,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,241. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $601.70 and its 200-day moving average is $591.76. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $647.32.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.