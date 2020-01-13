Short Interest in Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) Drops By 21.9%

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SFUN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 83,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,899. The stock has a market cap of $261.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.15. Fang has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.55 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fang by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 1,385,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

