Short Interest in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Declines By 13.4%

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 978,600 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $55,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 428,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,001,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in James River Group by 2,014.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.25. 15,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. James River Group has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. James River Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

