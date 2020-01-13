Short Interest in Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Grows By 65.0%

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the December 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Lightinthebox stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Lightinthebox has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lightinthebox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

