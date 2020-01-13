Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Declines By 14.0%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in SBA Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,629,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $5.19 on Monday, reaching $250.02. 47,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.63. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $166.71 and a 52 week high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.