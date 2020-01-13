Short Interest in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Drops By 22.3%

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 864,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 317,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.44. SPX has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

