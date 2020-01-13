Short Interest in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Declines By 25.5%

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Tuesday Morning news, Director Reuben E. Slone acquired 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $97,092.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,241.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 161.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 473,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 292,463 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUES stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 113,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

