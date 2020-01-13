Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Expands By 24.5%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 811,300 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

TUFN stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,947. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

