Short Interest in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expands By 58.3%

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

UMPQ stock remained flat at $$18.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,394. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

