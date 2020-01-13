Short Interest in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Drops By 34.8%

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,185,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.12. 166,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Unilever has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

