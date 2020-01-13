Silent Notary (SNTR) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $175,392.00 and $24,970.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.02120911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00186179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00123383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, TOPBTC, DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.