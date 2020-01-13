Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.25). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($21.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $265,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,633,017 shares of company stock valued at $57,385,444 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 25.2% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

