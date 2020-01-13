Sky Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 351.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,730,000 after buying an additional 755,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 96.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,134,000 after purchasing an additional 396,952 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.27. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.