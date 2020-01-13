Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up about 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 24.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.85. 458,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average is $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

