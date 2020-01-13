Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 410 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 39,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Church & Dwight by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 762,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,700,000 after buying an additional 149,830 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.82. 1,172,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,859. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

