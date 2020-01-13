Sky Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $116.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

