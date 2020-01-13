SmartCash Market Capitalization Hits $2.71 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. SmartCash has a market cap of $2.71 million and $47,951.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,172.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.01780962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.03259130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00622544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00721779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00066996 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00429548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

