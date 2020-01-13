SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $329,967.00 and $48,354.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,224,410,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,691,323,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

