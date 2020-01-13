Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $933,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,690,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,698,000 after purchasing an additional 270,185 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $3,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.98. 12,445,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,936,341. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

