Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,051,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $314.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

