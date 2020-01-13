Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.74.

Snap stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Snap has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,528,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,030,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $112,467.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,562,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,604,180 shares of company stock valued at $37,861,019 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $63,862,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $51,744,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Snap by 837.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,183 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

