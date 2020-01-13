Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNC. TD Securities increased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins upgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Snc-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.88.

Shares of TSE SNC traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$29.64. 233,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,896. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$15.47 and a twelve month high of C$48.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

