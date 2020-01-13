Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $648.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 257,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,240,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 430,746 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 923,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

