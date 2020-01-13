Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.82

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 7317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Itau Unibanco downgraded Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $473,114.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,825,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,318,000 after buying an additional 774,578 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after buying an additional 155,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $18,171,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 431,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

