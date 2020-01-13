Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPKE. ValuEngine cut Spark Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Spark Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of SPKE stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.96. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spark Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is currently -105.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 389,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 67,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 172,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 301,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

