Spiking (SPIKE) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market cap of $756,588.00 and $677,148.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spiking has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.05978923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035535 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00115073 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

