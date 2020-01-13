Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 92353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 67,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

