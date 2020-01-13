Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $387.00

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 383.50 ($5.04), with a volume of 82058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369 ($4.85).

The company has a market cap of $589.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 348.71.

Get Standard Life Private Equity Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.