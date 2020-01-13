Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Boosted by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 977.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $388,522,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $322,436,000 after acquiring an additional 194,009 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $91.08. 7,379,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.