Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

STRL has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

STRL opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sterling Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 240,667 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 309,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52,773 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

