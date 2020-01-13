Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $42.00

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Smart Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Smart Global alerts:

SGH traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $813.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smart Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 129,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.