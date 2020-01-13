Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Achieves $119,656.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $119,656.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00796391 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00202984 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004487 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00078371 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001706 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,500,867 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.