Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,061 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

